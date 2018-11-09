Skip to Main Content
Tommy Tinker Forever: A mother's journey of grief and love
Video

Tommy Tinker Forever: A mother's journey of grief and love

Yoga teacher and visual artist Estelle Thomson shares her transformative journey following the birth and death of her second child.

A Nova Scotia woman shares her transformative journey through the birth and death of her second child

Estelle Thomson · for CBC News ·
Estelle Thomson says her son Tommy's birth and death were both deciding moments in her life, gateways to wonder, moments of transformation and growth. (Photo illustration by Jessie Redmond)

My husband held me tight as we looked through our bedroom window. The sunrise came and went. Fleeting like so many others. 

The night before we held our baby until his last sweet, soft breath.

I was grief-stricken and numb.

Thomas Knox Thomson was born on June 16, 2012, at 26 weeks and five days gestation. 

We spent the following two and a half years in and out of hospitals.

Thomson sits with her son, Tommy, who passed away suddenly four years ago. (Estelle Thomson)

When we were out, Tommy loved painting with me. I would prop him up on his little bouncy chair and he would just be so content to watch the colours unfold on the canvas. 

Later on, he would roll around on my yoga mat as I practised or planned my classes.

Tommy's birth and death were both deciding moments in my life, gateways to wonder, moments of transformation and growth. 

When Tommy died, I made it my duty to share his story and the lessons he continues to teach me.

Tommy Tinker Forever, Episode 1: Welcome to my love project

A new episode of Tommy Tinker Forever will be released every Tuesday and Friday until Nov. 30.

Watch it here or on @CBCEastCoast Instagram TV.

About the Author

Estelle Thomson

Estelle Thomson is a yoga teacher and visual artist who lives in Cow Bay, N.S.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|