Tommy Tinker Forever: A mother's journey of grief and love

My husband held me tight as we looked through our bedroom window. The sunrise came and went. Fleeting like so many others.

The night before we held our baby until his last sweet, soft breath.

I was grief-stricken and numb.

Thomas Knox Thomson was born on June 16, 2012, at 26 weeks and five days gestation.

We spent the following two and a half years in and out of hospitals.

Thomson sits with her son, Tommy, who passed away suddenly four years ago. (Estelle Thomson)

When we were out, Tommy loved painting with me. I would prop him up on his little bouncy chair and he would just be so content to watch the colours unfold on the canvas.

Later on, he would roll around on my yoga mat as I practised or planned my classes.

Tommy's birth and death were both deciding moments in my life, gateways to wonder, moments of transformation and growth.

When Tommy died, I made it my duty to share his story and the lessons he continues to teach me.

Tommy Tinker Forever, Episode 1: Welcome to my love project

A new episode of Tommy Tinker Forever will be released every Tuesday and Friday until Nov. 30.

Watch it here or on @CBCEastCoast Instagram TV.