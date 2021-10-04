Tolls to increase in new year on Halifax harbour bridges
Hike approved by provincial regulator
The cost of using a bridge to cross the Halifax harbour will increase as of Jan. 3.
Officials with the Halifax Harbour Bridges said the hike, which was approved by the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board, will mean a passenger vehicle using a Macpass will pay a dollar instead of 80 cents. Anyone using cash will have to pay $1.25, up from a dollar.
"This is the first increase in a decade," Steve Snider, general manager of the bridge commission, said Monday.
He said Big Lift project, which involved replacing the deck of the Macdonald Bridge, cost more than $200 million.
Another $280 million is needed for capital projects on both the Macdonald and the MacKay Bridge, according to Snider. That work includes repairs on the steel parts of the Macdonald and dehumidification of the cables on the MacKay.
"It's routine work, but there's more and more of it as the bridges age," said Snider.
A new study suggests the deck system of the MacKay will reach the end of its life by 2040.
Engineers recommend building a completely new six-lane bridge, with pedestrian and bike lanes. Snider said that would be a billion-dollar project. A final decision has not yet been made. But part of the toll increase will pay for planning and design work.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?