Toll increases sought for bridges over Halifax harbour

Halifax Harbour Bridges is requesting a toll increase for its two spans across the harbour.

If approved by the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board, the increases would take effect in January 2022.

Cash tolls for cars would increase from $1 to $1.25 per crossing. Drivers with a Macpass would be charged $1 per crossing, up from $0.80. Commercial vehicles would pay an additional 25 per cent per axle for both cash and Macpass.

This is the first time Halifax Harbour Bridges, a provincial commission, has asked to raise tolls on the Macdonald and MacKay bridges since 2010.

Bridge improvements and maintenance are forecast to cost $280 million over the next decade.

That includes concrete and steel repairs to both bridges, resurfacing and possibly replacing decking on the MacKay bridge, repairing overpasses leading to the bridges, and a preliminary design for a replacement for the MacKay Bridge.

