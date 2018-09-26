Toddler drowns in pond on family's property in Annapolis Valley

A two-year-old boy has drowned after falling into a pond on his family's property in Auburn, N.S., RCMP say.

Police were called to a property on Highway 1 around 6 p.m. Monday.

They found paramedics trying to resuscitate the child, a press release said. The toddler was taken to hospital and died there around 7 p.m.

The pond was small and man-made, police said.