Toddler drowns in pond on family's property in Annapolis Valley
Police were called to a property on Highway 1 around 6 p.m. Monday.
They found paramedics trying to resuscitate the child, a press release said. The toddler was taken to hospital and died there around 7 p.m.
The pond was small and man-made, police said.