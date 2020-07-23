Search for man accused of assault, stabbing now into 3rd day

The search for a 31-year-old Cape Breton man who allegedly assaulted his common-law spouse and then stabbed a police officer is now stretching into its third day.

Tobias Charles Doucette is facing charges of attempted murder relating to the domestic assault and for stabbing a member of the Bridgewater Police Service.

Several homes in the area were evacuated on Tuesday night as police searched the area. The RCMP say they will be in touch with each household when it is safe for them to go back to their home.

Officers were called to a domestic violence complaint at the Bridgewater Hotel on Monday around 11 p.m. Police say Doucette attacked a police officer, stabbing him in the neck before fleeing the scene.

Doucette was seen next around 1 p.m. in the LaHave River. The Bridgewater Police Service said officers tried to arrest him, but he stabbed a police dog and fled into the woods off Highway 331 in Conquerall Bank, N.S.

RCMP said on Wednesday that charges will also be laid in relation to that incident.

Doucette is described by police as six-foot-two, weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 800-803-7267.

