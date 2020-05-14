Tips for how to prepare for your virtual check-up

This is part of a series from CBC's Information Morning where Halifax health-care consultant Mary Jane Hampton discusses her "health hacks" — ways to make your experience with the health-care system better.

A Nova Scotia health-care consultant says virtual appointments with your physician could continue even after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

"Even though Nova Scotia was actually a world leader in telemedicine 20, 25 years ago ... it's something that really hasn't stuck as a medical tool until the pandemic," Mary Jane Hampton told CBC's Information Morning.

"The use of what's called virtual care is really picking up in the health system and that's a good thing. I think a number of us hope that it's a change to the delivery of health care that continues after the pandemic settles down."

Hampton said studies have suggested that 50 per cent of what is done in a doctor's office can be done virtually.

And many family doctors in Nova Scotia are doing just that — switching to telemedicine and offering appointments through phone and video calls .

Health consultant Mary Jane Hampton suggests an app can help patients keep track of essential health information (Robert Short/CBC)

So how does one prepare for a virtual appointment?

Hampton said if you're using a cellphone, make sure the battery is charged, and if you are doing a video call, make sure you have a good internet connection.

She also said people should be aware that a phone call from their doctor might come up as a blocked or private number.

"My dad actually had a phone call appointment with his doctor and it came in as a blocked number and he just doesn't pick up blocked calls," she said.

"So if it's the time the doctor is supposed to be calling, make sure to pick up the phone."

Within days of the pandemic being declared, health officials cleared the way for Canadians to have virtual appointments with their doctors. And while that has been widely seen as very positive, there are still ways to make more of the experience. Mary Jane Hampton has more. 7:16

Hampton said patients should find a quiet and private place to sit for their appointment, and should also prepare for potential distractions.

"If you're in a household like me, where you have dogs, put a sign up on your front door when the appointment is happening to say, 'Please don't ring the bell and knock on the door,' so that you don't need to deal with that kind of distraction," she said.

Hampton said video calls can feel similar to an in-person appointment because the doctor has visual cues. She said a light source placed in front of you can help the doctor see you clearly.

And if you're using an iPad for a video call, she suggested placing the device somewhere steady, so you don't have to hold it in front of you.

She also said if you're video-calling your doctor and you must show them a part of your body, wear loose-fitting clothing.

"Make sure you are wearing a piece of clothing that's easy to get to that part of your body so you're not floundering during the appointment."

Hampton said patients should keep a notepad and pen nearby so they can write down any information the doctor provides.

She said although there is a difference between in-person and virtual appointments, patients should still treat the virtual appointment as a regular visit by asking about potential followups and asking any questions they might have.

"This is new territory for everyone," she said. "We're all learning it and at the end of the day, this is a part of the health-care system that we all need to work on to improve together."

