Tina Simpkin joins CBC as new morning meteorologist for the Maritimes

Tina Simpkin is returning to the airwaves in the Maritimes as the new morning meterologist for CBC.

Simpkin said she's looking forward to combining her love of broadcasting and weather in her new job, which will see her contributing to news and radio programs across Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and New Brunswick.

"When people listen to you or watch you, they have a relationship with you, they trust what you say and I take that very very seriously. It's a privilege to be in their homes and on their airwaves," Simpkin said.

From the time she was 10 years old, Simpkin wanted to be a meteorologist. Over the past two decades, her work has taken her across Canada and into the U.S. While working as a broadcast meteorologist in Kansas City, she filed live reports from her station's helicopter.

"It does get into your blood when there's an exciting weather story or news story, you want to be after it, on it, giving people information — whether it's a big winter storm or tornados rumbling across northern New Brunswick or severe thunderstorm watches or warnings," she said.

Listeners in the Maritimes may be familiar with Simpkin from the six years she spent as CTV's meteorologist for the region. Simpkin has also worked with Environment Canada in Dartmouth, N.S., and Edmonton, and Global News in Alberta.

"It's good to get back to my roots," Simpkin said. "Weather is so important here in the Maritimes and I think it's that connection you make with people."

Simpkin will join CBC's weather team on Jan. 2.