Time to say goodbye to summer as students head back to class
Nova Scotians share their back-to-school smiles as classes resume for another year
The summer break officially ended Wednesday as many students in Nova Scotia returned to the classroom.
But while they're bidding farewell to free time and days spent lounging at the beach, these students are still all smiles.
Waiting for a ride
Alexa from Bedford, N.S., waits patiently for the school bus on her very first day of school.
Brothers head back to class
Declan and Madoc of Halifax are prepared for anything Grade 2 and Grade 4 throws their way.
Say cheese!
Jaidyn, Grade 3, and Jocelyn, Grade 4, proudly display their school photos from previous years.
Safety first
Brier, Chevy and Evee crowd around their school bus window to wave goodbye Wednesday morning. They live on Brier Island, which means they need to suit up in life jackets for the ferry ride to school.
Not your average commute
It's about a 10-minute ferry ride for kids on Brier Island, N.S., who attend Islands Consolidated School, one island over, in Freeport.
Grade 1, here we go
Grade 1 student Sarah settles into her classroom in Halifax.
First day blues? No way
Twelve-year-old Ella and 8-year-old Kara are ready to embrace a new year.