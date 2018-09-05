Time to say goodbye to summer as students head back to class

The summer break officially ended Wednesday as many students in Nova Scotia returned to the classroom.

But while they're bidding farewell to free time and days spent lounging at the beach, these students are still all smiles.

Thanks to those who shared their back-to-school snaps with us. If you have a photo to share, please send it along to cbcns@cbc.ca.

Waiting for a ride

Alexa from Bedford, N.S., waits patiently for the school bus on her very first day of school.

(Submitted by Jim Cyr)

Brothers head back to class

Declan and Madoc of Halifax are prepared for anything Grade 2 and Grade 4 throws their way.

(Submitted by Elizabeth Kennedy)

Say cheese!

Jaidyn, Grade 3, and Jocelyn, Grade 4, proudly display their school photos from previous years.

(Submitted by Kim Rhyno)

Safety first

Brier, Chevy and Evee crowd around their school bus window to wave goodbye Wednesday morning. They live on Brier Island, which means they need to suit up in life jackets for the ferry ride to school.

(Submitted by Amy Tudor)

Not your average commute

It's about a 10-minute ferry ride for kids on Brier Island, N.S., who attend Islands Consolidated School, one island over, in Freeport.

(Submitted by Amy Tudor)

Grade 1, here we go

Grade 1 student Sarah settles into her classroom in Halifax.

(Submitted by Suzan Marie)

First day blues? No way

Twelve-year-old Ella and 8-year-old Kara are ready to embrace a new year.