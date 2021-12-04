Grades 2-5 at Timberlea school to be closed for week to control COVID-19 spread

Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Senior Elementary grades 2-5 will be closed from Dec. 6 to 10 because of COVID-19.

A news release said Public Health recommended the closure to control the spread of the virus in the school community.

Pre-primary and Grade 1 will remain open with Public Health monitoring, the release said.

According to the release, Public Health will provide information about reopening the facility later in the week. It said the principal will contact staff and families about learning from home during the closure.

A mobile testing unit will be at the school on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

