2 tickets handed out under Halifax's smoking ban since last fall
$151 tickets were issued in downtown Halifax in November 2018 and February 2019
Two people have been issued tickets under Halifax's smoking bylaw since the ban came into effect last October.
The $151 tickets were handed out by Halifax Regional Police on Brunswick Street near Cogswell Street and at the corner of Argyle and Blowers streets, said spokesperson Const. John MacLeod.
The bylaw bans any kind of smoking or vaping, including tobacco and cannabis, on municipal properties. Fines range between $25 and $2,000.
The tickets were issued in November and February.
Halifax Regional Municipality bylaw officers haven't issued any tickets under the ban, said city spokesperson Brendan Elliott.
Last fall, city officials said they would initially take an educational approach with the ban and hand out pamphlets.
City-approved designated smoking areas have been set up throughout HRM.
