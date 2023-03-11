Ticket sales to resume for Broadway shows in Halifax after sightline concerns

Ticket sales for two Broadway shows in Halifax will resume on Monday after being paused due to concerns about sightlines.

On Thursday, Broadway in Halifax announced that The Book of Mormon and Come From Away would be coming to Scotiabank Centre in July and November, respectively.

Ticket packages went on sale at noon, but people attempting to purchase tickets online just hours later were given a message that access was denied.

Late Saturday, the entertainment company said in a statement that sales had been suspended because of concerns about people being able to see the show from certain seats.

Rebecca Brait, a spokesperson with Innovation Arts and Entertainment's Broadway in Halifax, said there was an investigation and the issue had been resolved.

"Everyone who purchased a ticket on Thursday can be assured that they will retain their seat location and that it has been verified to have a good view of the show," Brait said in the email.

Brait said 1,800 tickets were sold in under five hours on Thursday.

The company said ticket sales will resume Monday at noon.

