Man in Shubie Park given $697.50 ticket for violating Emergency Management Act

A 57-year-old man has been ticketed by police for violating the Emergency Management Act after being found in Dartmouth's Shubie Park.

Halifax Regional Police say officers were patrolling the park shortly before 5 p.m. Monday when they found a vehicle parked in a no-parking zone at the entrance of the park.

A news release says police then located the owner of the vehicle inside the park — which is closed to the public to help enforce physical distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19.

He was issued a ticket for $697.50.

Premier Stephen McNeil said in a briefing Sunday that police across Nova Scotia would be ticketing and towing the vehicles of anyone ignoring public health rules, thanks to "reckless" citizens continuing to put everyone in danger.

The province has asked everyone to remain in their own neighbourhoods to encourage physical distancing during the state of emergency.

Ticket also issued in Point Pleasant Park

On Sunday, Halifax Regional Police issued their first ticket under the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Act.

The ticket was issued to a 44-year-old woman who was walking in Point Pleasant Park in Halifax. The vehicle was seized and the woman was also issued a fine of $697.50.

