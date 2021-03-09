Rankin government pledges focus on environment, equality, economic recovery in throne speech

The first throne speech for Premier Iain Rankin's government pledged to have a focus on inclusion, economic equality and respect for the environment.

"In framing my government's vision for Nova Scotia, it is nearly impossible to untangle and separate these three elements," according to the speech read by Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc at Province House on Tuesday.

"These are the threads of steel that support the foundations of our plan."

It marked the first sitting at the legislature since the pandemic arrived in Nova Scotia a year ago.

Rankin made his commitment to the environment a key pillar of his recently successful Nova Scotia Liberal Party leadership bid. He doubled down on that in the second paragraph of the speech, following a land acknowledgement.

"....[W]e have a reverence for our natural world and a belief in protecting it and sharing its bounty."

For people who followed Rankin's leadership bid and his early days as premier, the speech rang familiar.

His plan to move the province away from using coal for energy by 2030 — 10 years sooner than planned — was reaffirmed, along with a promise that the province would be the first the country to become carbon-neutral.

All government offices will use renewable electricity by 2025.

'Higher-value production with lower ecological impacts'

The government of the former lands and forestry minister also intends to speed up the implementation of the recommendations of the Lahey report on forestry practices "to adopt ecological forestry principles, placing protection of the ecosystem and biodiversity in the forefront of forest management practices."

It's widely expected the provincial government will reintroduce a Biodiversity Act in its early days.

"My government is committed to higher-value production with lower ecological impacts as we innovate away from industrial forestry to ecological forestry."

Province aims for a more inclusive society

There are promises to continue leading the province through the COVID-19 pandemic and further vaccination rollout.

The successful effort to date has not gone unnoticed, with the speech referring to the fact all 18 counties in the province experienced increased in-migration from other parts of the country in the last year.

The speech also touched on the government's commitment to a more inclusive society, one that addresses issues such as systemic racism and the need for economic equality

To that end, the speech referred to the newly created Office of Equity and Anti-Racism Initiatives and the appointment of Andrea Anderson, a Black woman, as the new public service commissioner. Anderson is the first person of African descent to hold the powerful role in the Nova Scotia government.

The speech included promises of help for tourism operators, food producers and to address affordable housing. The government is awaiting the report from the new affordable housing commission, expected sometime in May, which will include recommendations.

During the leadership campaign, Rankin talked of the new for a program review. In the speech, details about that process, to happen this year, said programs would be judged by whether they measurably enhance people's social wellbeing, and whether they help or hurt the environment.

