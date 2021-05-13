3 people injured in overnight stabbing in Dartmouth

Two people were stabbed during a violent incident involving three people in Dartmouth early Thursday.

Halifax Regional Police were called to an altercation near the intersection of Portland Street and Prince Arthur Avenue at 1:55 a.m.

Officers were flagged down by a man who had been stabbed. A few minutes later, another man was found with stab wounds.

A third man with an injured hand was located by a police dog at a residence in the 0-50 block of Hastings Drive a short time later.

All three men were taken to hospital. Investigators believe the men are known to each other.

Officers are still on the scene Thursday morning. A four-level apartment building on Prince Arthur Street has been taped off by police. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Police say they aren't looking for any other suspects.

All vehicle traffic on Portland Street between Lakefront Road and Gaston Road was blocked early Thursday, but reopened around 6:30 a.m.

Police say access to Hastings Drive is still restricted and will be for an extended period of time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by submitting a secure web tip or by using the P3 Tips app.

