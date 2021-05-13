3 people injured in overnight stabbing in Dartmouth
Two people were stabbed during a violent incident involving three people in Dartmouth early Thursday.
Halifax Regional Police were called to an altercation near the intersection of Portland Street and Prince Arthur Avenue at 1:55 a.m.
Officers were flagged down by a man who had been stabbed. A few minutes later, another man was found with stab wounds.
A third man with an injured hand was located by a police dog at a residence in the 0-50 block of Hastings Drive a short time later.
All three men were taken to hospital. Investigators believe the men are known to each other.
Police say they aren't looking for any other suspects.
All vehicle traffic on Portland Street between Lakefront Road and Gaston Road was blocked early Thursday, but reopened around 6:30 a.m.
Police say access to Hastings Drive is still restricted and will be for an extended period of time.
Officers are still on the scene Thursday morning and a four-level apartment building on Prince Arthur Street has been taped off by police.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by submitting a secure web tip or by using the P3 Tips app.
With files from Paul Palmeter