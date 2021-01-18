3 people sent to hospital after crash in Bridgewater

Three people were sent to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Bridgewater, N.S., on Monday.

The Bridgewater Police Service responded to the call around noon in the King Street area, north of Victoria Road, where they found two vehicles with heavy damage to their front ends.

The Bridgewater Fire Department used the jaws of life to remove both drivers from their vehicles.

Two young men and one adult woman were transported to South Shore Regional Hospital. Two of the individuals were seriously injured.

Police said one of the vehicles had crossed the centre line and the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Multiple police, fire and emergency service units attended the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgewater Police Service at 902-543-2464.

MORE TOP STORIES