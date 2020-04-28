3 new COVID-19 deaths in N.S. bring total to 27

The province announced three more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 27 in Nova Scotia.

All three deaths occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

"Three more families are grieving losses in our province today and my heart goes out to them at this incredibly difficult time," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release.

"We are working with our partners to ensure Northwood has the support they need to try to stop this virus."

The province announced 15 new confirmed cases Tuesday, bringing the total in Nova Scotia to 915. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

There are 10 long-term care homes and seniors facilities with cases of COVID-19, involving 218 residents and 95 staff.

Of those, 522 people have recovered, with 13 new recoveries.

Twelve people are in hospital with three in intensive care.

Nova Scotia has 26,902 negative test results

(Nova Scotia government)

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 483 Nova Scotia tests on Monday and is operating 24-hours.

The province will provide a briefing today at 3 p.m.

People with two or more of the following symptoms are asked to visit the 811 online assessment:

Fever

New or worsening cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

The premier and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update at 3 p.m.

