3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the province's known active total to 11.

One case is in the western health zone and two are in the central zone, according to a release from the provincial government.

All three are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, and are self-isolating.

"Thank you to everyone for your hard work in helping us to slow the spread of the virus. Our numbers continue to be low, but we cannot become complacent," Premier Stephen McNeil said in the release.

"We know only too well how quickly the virus can move when it takes hold. That's why we need to continue to follow the public health protocols put in place to keep one another safe."

2 people in hospital

Nova Scotia health authority labs completed 1,467 Nova Scotia tests on Friday.

Two people are in hospital with the virus, including one in intensive care.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in the release that he was "proud" of Nova Scotians for the hard work around public-health measures needed to keep case numbers low.

Nova Scotians are being strongly encouraged to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even within their own social circles.

Rapid testing for those over 16 and without symptoms is available on Saturday from noon-7 p.m. at the Amelia Saputo Centre at St. FX University in Antigonish, and at the Halifax Convention Centre in the Argyle Atrium from 3-10:30 p.m.

Vaccine progress

As of Friday, 14,589 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the province, including 2,714 second doses.

Strang said any remaining doses were scheduled to be used Friday and into next week.

The province has been facing supply constraints after Pfizer-BioNTech announced there would be no new shipments of vaccine to Canada this week as it pauses production in Belgium to increase long-term capacity.

Strang did say more vaccine is expected to arrive in Nova Scotia by the end of next week.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 12 new cases on Saturday and one death, bringing that number to 18 since the pandemic began. The province has 283 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Saturday. The province has 13 active cases and one person is in hospital with the virus.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Thursday. The province had six active cases

