Three more Northwood residents die of COVID-19

Three more Nova Scotians have died of COVID-19, all at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax, which has been dealing with the province's most significant outbreak of the disease.

The province announced the deaths Tuesday in a news release.

Out of 454 new COVID-19 tests, public health identified six new cases of the disease on Monday, while 14 more people recovered.

Six individuals are currently being treated in hospital, the news release said, and two of those are in intensive care.

As of the province's reporting, a total of 991 people had tested positive for the virus in Nova Scotia, 652 had recovered and 41 had died, leaving 298 active cases.

35 deaths at Northwood

Thirty-five of the province's COVID-19 deaths, or more than 85 per cent, have been residents of Northwood.

"We are working hard with the Northwood team and our partners have rallied around the home and its residents and staff. We will keep supporting them until this horrible disease is defeated," Premier Stephen McNeil said in the news release.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said last week there was no longer any active spread of the virus in long-term care, outside of Northwood.

Since April 21, the province has been reporting that 10 long-term care homes had cases of COVID-19, but on Tuesday that number rose to 11.

Bulk of positive tests in central zone

Nova Scotia has been reporting few details about the specific locations of confirmed cases, citing privacy concerns. The province provides tallies for each of the four health regions, and the bulk of positive tests, 846, have been in the central zone, which includes Halifax.

Since mid-April, the province has been giving broad data about cases in long-term care.

Some long-term care homes have been independently sharing their own COVID-19 data, including Northwood. As of Monday, Northwood had 260 active cases among residents and staff.

Northwood has been moving recovered patients into an off-site recovery unit in a hotel to make more room for isolation and containment inside the building. Twenty-two people have been moved to the recovery unit.

The province will hold a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

