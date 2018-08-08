Woman dead after head-on collision on Highway 103

A woman is dead and two people are injured following a head-on crash on Highway 103 in Upper Tantallon, N.S., Wednesday morning, according to RCMP.

The woman was seriously hurt and taken to hospital by paramedics after the two-vehicle collision at 10:30 a.m., said RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson. She was pronounced dead at hospital, he said.

The woman was a passenger in one of the vehicles. Her age has not been released.

The drivers were taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries, Hutchinson said.

The collision happened between exists 5 and 5A, he said. The section of Highway 103 between the exits will be closed Wednesday afternoon and traffic detoured as an RCMP collision analyst investigates.

