3 workers injured in fire at Nova Scotia Power plant in Dartmouth

Three people have been taken to hospital after a fire Sunday at Nova Scotia Power's Tufts Cove station in Dartmouth.

Pat Kline, acting district chief with Halifax Fire, said crews responded to a report of a small fire in a hopper containing potash around 11:45 a.m.

Kline said there is no danger to surrounding areas since the fire is confined to the hopper.

He said potash is meant to be stored inside the container but "somehow it ignited, so that's the issue we're dealing with now."

There were three workers that had some injuries that appear to be "relatively minor," Kline said. They were taken to hospital to be checked.

The cause is still under investigation by Halifax Fire and the province's Labour Department, Kline said.

Kline said a hazardous materials team was called in just in case, but wasn't needed.

Halifax Fire crews were expected to be at the scene for another few hours.

