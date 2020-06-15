3 die on Nova Scotia roads in 3-day span

Three people have died on Nova Scotia roads in as many days.

Two single-motorcycle collisions and a car crash have ended in the deaths of three men, according to police.

"One is too many," RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau said Tuesday. "We're just asking people to drive safely, drive the speed limit."

In the most recent incident on Monday, a 56-year-old man died after a fatal motorcycle collision in Cape Breton.

At about 4 p.m. Victoria District RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision in Middle River on the Cabot Trail involving a motorcycle

The driver, from Whycocomagh. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Croteau said the man's motorcycle left the highway in the crash, but she did not have any other details about what happened.

The highway was closed for several hours. It has since reopened.

An investigation is ongoing.

Earlier fatalities took place Monday, Saturday

Also on Monday, a 61-year-old man died after his motorcycle went off the road and struck a pole in North River, Colchester County on Highway 311 around 2:45 p.m. Police did not list a hometown for the driver.

Over the weekend, a 22-year-old man from Whycocomagh, N.S., was arrested on Saturday evening for driving while impaired in a crash that killed a 19-year-old man.

Inverness District RCMP were called at 8 p.m. on Saturday to a single-vehicle crash on MacLeod Settlement Road in Glencoe, N.S.

Police determined that a Jeep struck a bank and rolled. The 19-year-old man from Whycocomagh was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old driver was set to appear in court Monday to face charges of impaired operation of a vehicle causing death, and impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

Croteau said while she is not sure whether these recent deaths represent a spike in statistics compared to previous years, there are more people driving around in the summer time which elevates the risk of collisions.

