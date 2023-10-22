3 dead, including infant, in Cumberland County crash

Three people are dead, including an infant, and three more are injured following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 2 in Fort Lawrence, N.S., on Saturday night.

Police, fire and EHS responded to a report of a crash involving an SUV and car just after 10 p.m., according to an RCMP media release.

Police say a two-month-old infant, a 43-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man travelling in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP say there was a 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman in the car at the time of the crash. The woman suffered serious injuries and the man suffered minor injuries, according to the release. Both were taken to hospital.

"Our officers are still trying to piece together exactly how that collision happened," said RCMP public information officer Cpl. Chris Marshall.

The SUV came to rest on its side and the car came to rest in the road, according to RCMP.

"What we do know right now is that the vehicles were both travelling in the same direction," Marshall added.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

