An infant and a teenager were among the victims of a car crash on Nova Scotia's south shore Monday that killed three people and injured another.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said police and emergency services were called to the scene on Highway 103 near East Side Port L'Hebert on Monday afternoon.

The car was driving west on the highway when it left the road and landed in a ditch.

Marshall said the three passengers in the car — a 42-year-old woman from Yarmouth, N.S., a 17-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl — were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 38-year-old Blockhouse, N.S., woman, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Marshall said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

