Most of Nova Scotia under 3-day heat warning

A three-day heat warning is now in effect for most of Nova Scotia.

Environment Canada issued the heat warning for all counties except Digby, Yarmouth and Shelburne on Tuesday morning. The heat warning is expected to continue into Thursday.

A combination of warm temperatures and elevated humidity will create high humidex values, the weather agency said in a release.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said temperatures could feel like 40 C with the humidity.

"[Wednesday] will be the peak of the heat and the humidity across Nova Scotia," Snoddon said.

He said the maximum daytime temperatures are forecast to hit between 34-40 C with the humidity factored in.

The heat warning will begin Tuesday and continue into Thursday. (Environment Canada)

Minimum overnight temperatures are expected to be 20 C.

But Snoddon said some relief is coming as a cold front will pass through the province on Thursday.

"When we wake up on Thursday, that sticky feeling will still very much be around but by the end of the day on Thursday — especially western Nova Scotia — we'll be starting to feel a little bit of relief," he said.

Heat warnings are issued when high temperatures or humidity could pose an increased risk of heat illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

