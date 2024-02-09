Nova Scotia man charged with threatening snowplow driver

A 66-year-old man from New Glasgow, N.S., has been charged by the Pictou County District RCMP for uttering threats and firearms offences.

According to an RCMP news release on Friday, RCMP officers and New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a report of a man threatening a snowplow operator on Tuesday.

RCMP Const. Dominic Laflamme told CBC in a telephone interview the threats were "serious enough" that RCMP opened an investigation and decided to arrest the man the same day.

Laflamme said police respond "pretty quickly" if threats are serious and could be carried out.

On Wednesday, police officers executed a search warrant at his home and seized firearms and ammunition. All firearms in the home were licensed.

"Since there's no charges for possessing a weapon without having a license, the charge from the firearm comes from an unsafe storage where firearms were found in the residence," Laflamme said.

Laflamme said gun owners know they need to store their firearms with a gun lock or in a cabinet and ammunition needs to be kept separately.

"At this point the RCMP seized the firearms and ammunition and they're going to act as safekeeping for these firearms until the court proceedings are completed," he said.

The man was later released on conditions and will appear in Pictou provincial court on April 8.

