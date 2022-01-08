Thousands without power after winter storm sweeps Nova Scotia

Thousands of homes and business are without power Saturday morning after a powerful winter storm swept Nova Scotia.

The first significant nor'easter of 2022 started Friday, dropping up to 45 centimetres of snow on parts of the province throughout the day and overnight, while northeast winds hit 100 km/hr in some northern areas.

Some areas in eastern Nova Scotia, including Cape Breton, are still under a winter storm warning and are expected to get an additional five centimetres of snow mixed with high winds Saturday morning.

By Friday evening, those high winds and heavy snow had already knocked out power to about 66,000 Nova Scotia Power customers.

By Friday evening, high winds and heavy snow had already knocked out power to about 66,000 Nova Scotia Power customers and cause whiteout conditions. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Speaking to CBC Radio's Mainstreet on Friday afternoon, Nova Scotia Power's Matt Drover said the utility had over 400 workers out in the field restoring power.

"Be patient, we're doing everything we can to restore power as quickly as possible," Drover said. "It's an all-hands-on-deck approach and we're working as quickly as we can."

He said communities would be restored first, followed by streets and individual properties.

As of 6:45 a.m. AT, there are about 43,000 customers without electricity across the province, according to Nova Scotia Power's outage map.

Our crews are hard at work across the province, working to restore power outages caused by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NSstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NSstorm</a>. Wet, heavy snow like we’re experiencing today can build up on our lines & equipment, causing damage like downed lines. Thanks for your patience as our crews work through repairs. <a href="https://t.co/RXGX52nHom">pic.twitter.com/RXGX52nHom</a> —@nspowerinc

Most of the outages are affecting the Annapolis Valley.

The estimated restoration time for many of the outages across the province range from Saturday afternoon to late evening.

The storm is expected to taper off by Saturday afternoon.

Closures, cancellations

According to Nova Scotia's provincial highway map, the Cobequid Toll plaza in Cumberland County is still closed to traffic after it was shut down Friday during the storm.

Marine Atlantic has also cancelled several crossings between North Sydney and Port aux Basques and rescheduled them to late Saturday or Sunday due to the weather conditions.

Several flights out of the Halifax Stanfield International Airport were also cancelled Saturday morning due to the storm.

MORE TOP STORIES