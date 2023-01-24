Heavy rain, high winds leave thousands of Nova Scotians without power

Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers in Cape Breton and northern Nova Scotia have had their electricity restored after an outage Tuesday morning.

About 4,000 customers were affected through parts of Cumberland and Colchester counties.

By Tuesday evening, Nova Scotia Power said about a thousand customers were still in the dark, mostly in northern Cape Breton, from Black Point to Ingonish. The utility said on its website that high winds and snow were the cause.

The estimated restoration time for that outage is 8 p.m. Tuesday.

All schools in the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre, which includes Cumberland County, Colchester County, Pictou County and the Municipality of East Hants, were closed on Tuesday.

Outages listed in Middle Musquodoboit, and from Port Hood to Inverness in Cape Breton, were restored by Tuesday evening.

Heavy rain was the cause of those outages, according to Nova Scotia Power.

Environment Canada issued wind warnings for most of Cape Breton and the province's north shore, with gusts reaching up to 90 km/h.

