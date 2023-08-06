Power back on for thousands in Cape Breton after disruption due to lightning

Severe weather knocked out power to thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers in Cape Breton on Sunday.

The number had dropped to about 1,000 customers without power at 5:15 p.m.

Earlier in the afternoon, over 11,000 customers were without power because of lightning strikes in a wide swath of the island from Sydney River to Christmas Island, including Eskasoni.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County.

The agency said it has detected clusters of strong thunderstorms between Garbarus, Albert Bridge, Port Morien and Donkin.

It said more thunderstorms are developing between Grand Mira South and Gabarus.

The agency said the thunderstorm is capable of producing strong wind gusts, nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.

Guysborough, Richmond and Victoria counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch, Environment Canada said.

