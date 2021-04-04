Thousands without power as freezing rain coats roads and power lines in Nova Scotia

Thousands of homes and businesses are without power Sunday morning after freezing rain and heavy rainfall struck parts of Nova Scotia overnight.

Freezing rain and rainfall warnings remain to in effect for much of the province, including Hants County, Halifax Metro and Halifax County West.

More than 13,500 Nova Scotia Power customers are without electricity as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the utility's outage map.

Most of the outages are located along the coast of Cape Breton's Inverness County, as well as in Antigonish and Guysborough counties.

Estimated restoration times vary, with some customers expected to be without power for most of Easter Sunday.

Halifax Regional Police sent out a warning about deteriorating road conditions around 7 a.m., noting that on-ramps and overpasses were of particular concern.

They warned motorists to adjust their driving, clean all snow and ice off vehicle and taking their time.

Environment Canada expected between 30-80 millimetres of rain to fall Saturday and into Sunday, which has also caused flooding in low-lying areas.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the Cape Breton Regional Municipality said several roads in Sydney were closed due to flooding from heavy rain.

MORE TOP STORIES