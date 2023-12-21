Thousands without power as N.S. hit by freezing rain, high winds

A weather system that's bringing a messy mix of freezing rain and high winds to parts of Nova Scotia has knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses.

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain, rain and wind warnings for parts of the eastern mainland and Cape Breton, and says there's a risk roads will be slippery.

These areas will see rain this morning, changing to ice pellets and then snow, according to CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

As of 8:45 a.m., about 15,000 Nova Power customers were without electricity.

The midday ferry sailings between Digby, N.S., and Saint John are cancelled. Marine Atlantic has cancelled its sailings tonight between Port aux Basques, N.L., and North Sydney, N.S., as well as its 11:45 a.m. sailing today from Port aux Basques to North Sydney.

