Windstorm knocks out power for more than 100,000 homes across Atlantic Canada

Thousands of people across the Atlantic region are without power after a windstorm swept across Eastern Canada on Saturday.

Winds over 110 km/h hour knocked out power to 92,000 households in New Brunswick.

Over 18,000 customers in Nova Scotia and 3,000 in Prince Edward Island are also waking up without power on Sunday.

Parts of Western Newfoundland are also experiencing power outages.

Winds remain strong in Newfoundland and Labrador, with gusts in parts of the region as high as 115 km/h.

Many have been without power since Saturday evening.

The Fredericton fire department received more than 100 calls overnight.

"Multiple, multiple power lines down, transformers on fire, trees on power lines, trees across the road, trees on vehicles. We've been pretty steady all night with that," said Fredericton fire's platoon captain, Peter McMurtrie.

Robert Duguay, a spokesperson for New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization, advised people to not approached downed wires on roads. Duguay also warned against using generators indoors.

Over 200 Nova Scotia Power staff are working across the province to assess the damage, said spokesperson Tiffany Chase. Chase did not have an estimate for power restoration.

The Confederation Bridge is closed to high-sided vehicles, RVs, buses and motorcycles due to high wind speeds.

Concerns over wind also closed the Trans-Canada Highway in New Brunswick near the Tantramar Marsh on Saturday night.

The highway has since re-opened, but the transportation department is asking drivers to stay off the road if they can.

Part of Barrington Street in Halifax was closed on Saturday night after debris flew off a building under construction. The street has since re-opened.

Ferry service across the region is cancelled.