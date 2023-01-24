Thousands without power in Cape Breton, northern Nova Scotia

Thousands of customers in Cape Breton and northern Nova Scotia are without power Tuesday morning.

Initially, there were 4,000 customers affected through parts of Cumberland and Colchester Counties.

Nova Scotia Power says on its website heavy rain is the cause of those outages with estimated restoration times of between 9:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

All schools in the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre, which includes Cumberland County, Colchester County, Pictou County and the Municipality of East Hants, will be closed on Tuesday.

More outages are listed in Middle Musquodoboit on the province's mainland, and a larger one in Cape Breton affecting nearly 3,000 customers from Port Hood to Inverness.

Heavy rain is also the cause of those outages, according to Nova Scotia Power. Restoration time is listed as 9:45 a.m.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for most of Cape Breton and the province's north shore with gusts reaching up to 90 km/h.

