Thousands without electricity as Dorian approaches

Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers lost electricity Saturday morning, hours prior to Hurricane Dorian's arrival.

As of 11:30 a.m., there were 12,674 customers without electricity — from Yarmouth to Amherst and Halifax. Most of the outages were caused by high winds and rain.

Nova Scotia Power said crews have been out patrolling the lines, but will be called to stand down if the wind gets too strong.

"If it's unsafe for them to be out there, absolutely," said Andrea Anderson, a spokeswoman for the power utility.

Anderson said extra crews have been called in from New Brunswick, Ontario and Quebec to help with more anticipated outages from the storm.

"We've been watching the storm for a number of days and for a number of days we've been getting ready," Anderson said.

Anderson said there are more than 1,000 personnel staged across Nova Scotia including linesmen, forestry crew, damage assessors, engineers, supervisors, communications staff and customer care representatives.

If the power goes out during the storm, power customers can expect a wait if conditions are considered unsafe for service crews.

"As soon as the winds end up in the 90 km/h zone we don't want them out there," she said. "It's not safe."

Meteorologists will be live

This afternoon, all three CBC Maritime meteorologists will be live with the very latest on the track of the storm. That starts around 1 p.m. on Facebook, on your provincial CBC website and the CBC News app.

MORE TOP STORIES