Thousands of customers without electricity in Nova Scotia

The power was knocked out as heavy rain, thunder and lightning rolled through the region late Sunday afternoon. The majority of the outages were caused by damage to transmission equipment.

A downed tree branch in Halifax near Connolly and Edinburgh streets knocked out some power lines. (Alex Cooke/CBC)

Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers are without electricity as heavy rain, thunder and lightning moved through the region Sunday evening.

As of 6:39 p.m., Nova Scotia Power reported 35,497 customers were affected across the province, from as west as Yarmouth to as east as Reserve Mines. Earlier in the day, there were more than 44,000 customers without electricity.

The majority of the outages were caused by damage to transmission equipment.

All of mainland Nova Scotia was under a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the day, and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for some areas.

The estimated restoration times range from 7:15 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.

A large branch of a tree fell on Connaught Street and Halifax during heavy rain, thunder and lightning on Sunday. (Alex Cooke/CBC)

Most of the customers affected are in the Halifax area around Prospect, Brookside, Shad Bay, Goodwood, Terence Bay, Beechviille, Timberlea, Bedford, Hammonds Plains,  Upper Hammonds Plains and Lucasville.

There were also reports of downed trees and localized flooding throughout the area.

