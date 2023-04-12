Thousands of N.S. school support staff could go on strike next week

A union representing thousands of Nova Scotian school support workers says they could be going on strike next week after wage negotiations reached an impasse.

CUPE's Nova Scotia School Board Council of Unions represents approximately 5,400 workers throughout the province including bus drivers, cleaners, maintenance staff, educational program assistants and early childhood educators, along with other roles.

The union announced recently that it would be in a strike position as of April 21 if it doesn't reach an agreement with the province and the regional centres for education.

"I think that our members are ready," said Nan McFadgen, president of CUPE Nova Scotia, in an interview Wednesday. "Our members have reached the end of their acceptance of where they are and they're ready to move on."

McFadgen said staff are looking for a wage that keeps up with rising inflation and can support employees as their sole income.

"We're seeing recruitment and retention issues in this sector because when you have multiple jobs, you can only sustain that for so long and then something's got to give," she said.

Some pre-primary care would be suspended

In an email sent to parents and caregivers, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education said pre-primary care would be suspended if the strike goes forward, and it's looking at contingency plans to compensate for other missing workers.

"Schools work because we do, and so if schools can't run without us, then I would think that a meaningful wage wouldn't be a difficult path," said McFadgen.

In an emailed statement, spokesperson for the centre for education Lindsey Bunin said it values its CUPE employees and hopes to reach an agreement with the union soon.

School bus drivers make up some of the workers in the CUPE union. (Iris Samuels/The Associated Press)

With over a week left until the possible strike position, McFadgen said the union is open to hearing other offers from the province and the regional centres for education.

"We're available at any time to go back to the table and hear from government a reasonable offer that will lift our members out of poverty," she said.

Speaking to reporters at Province House Wednesday, Education Minister Becky Druhan said she's hopeful that there is a path forward to a negotiated agreement.

"My goal, our government's goal, is to see continued learning for all of our students, and that's really what we're working towards," said Druhan.

