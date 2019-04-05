Skip to Main Content
This woman went from ‘struggling’ in foster homes to Special Olympic Gold
Nova Scotia·Video

On her first day at the pool, this Nova Scotia swimmer was scared of the water — and scared people would learn she had special needs. And now Jessie Stewart had earned herself a gold medal at the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi.
