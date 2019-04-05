This woman went from ‘struggling’ in foster homes to Special Olympic Gold
On her first day at the pool, this Nova Scotia swimmer was scared of the water — and scared people would learn she had special needs. And now Jessie Stewart had earned herself a gold medal at the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi.
Social Sharing
On her first day at the pool, this Nova Scotia swimmer was scared of the water — and scared people would learn she had special needs. And now Jessie Stewart had earned herself a gold medal at the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi. 0:59