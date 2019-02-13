Video

This lawnmower-turned-ice resurfacer is a hit in Boutiliers Point, N.S.

A Nova Scotia community is proud of its local outdoor rink. But it may be even prouder of its repurposed marvel: a lawn tractor ice resurfacer.

Social Sharing

A Nova Scotia community is proud of its local outdoor rink. But it may be even prouder of its repurposed marvel: a lawn tractor ice resurfacer. 1:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories