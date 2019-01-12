'It's not North Preston': Documentary leaves some from N.S. community upset

Members of one of the largest black communities in Canada say a documentary about North Preston doesn't paint a complete picture.

This is North Preston — a story told through the eyes of musician and artist Justin (Just Chase) Smith — is playing at Dartmouth Crossing this week.

Promotional material for the film says it "paints a picture of his life in crime and the events that made [Smith] leave the street life to follow his musical dreams while illustrating how the town of 4,000 has dealt with generations of economic struggle, pimp culture, limited government resources, violence and constant systemic racism."

Toronto filmmaker Jaren Hayman has said the movie has a message of hope, but some residents don't believe that, says Archy Beals, who was born and raised there.

'It's not North Preston'

"It's not North Preston," he said. "It's a documentary on the life of Justin Smith, who had gone through some adversities in his life," but it's only one aspect of the community, he said.

Beals said he and several other people have called Cineplex repeatedly wanting to know why they decided to show the film. He said he's received no response.

Hayman has "created division" with the documentary, said Beals, who believes the film should have included "doctors, and lawyers and social workers, teachers, many people in the community who have done some great things in life. All we see in that documentary is the negative aspects of the community."

That said, Beals said his main objection is with the title.

He said members of the community are talking about doing something positive to counter the documentary, though he wasn't sure what form that would take. In the meantime, he urged people to attend North Preston Day in July, a community celebration featuring a parade, barbecue, children's activities and fireworks.

'An unbiased view,' director says

The film was shown at the Emerging Lens Cultural Film Festival in Halifax last month. Beals said that "would have had a better impact" if Hayman had attended the question-and-answer session after the screening. Hayman told CBC News he was undergoing a medical procedure.

In an interview before the festival, Hayman said he had apprehensions about doing the film as a white man, but that, "I think we did a pretty good job of telling an unbiased view of a very unique and interesting town."

He noted that he raised the capital himself, rather than being chosen by a studio or network.

Hayman said the film includes pimps who are unapologetic about sex trafficking because, "You can't really change something until you totally see it," and he hopes that ultimately the film will improve people's perceptions of North Preston.

"Obviously, the town's had its share of issues, but there's always a reason behind those issues," he said. "It's the how and the why I really wanted to approach. Sure, we've encountered a decent amount of community violence but why does that happen? You talk about decades if not centuries of being cut off from society, lack of support."

He said he recognizes that the film is controversial, but says the reaction has been largely positive. "Ninety-five per cent of people just come up to me and cannot believe a place like this exists."

