They spent 6 months at sea. Their boat got smashed days after returning home

Marc Boctor and Fannie Jodoin were enjoying their second day of being docked after six months of adventures at sea on their beloved sailboat, the Arjuna.

They were having coffee on the deck Friday morning, figuring the risk of their voyage was over now that they were safely back in their home port in Bridgewater, N.S.

That's when they heard the screams.

"Marc said right away, "Get the phone! Get the phone!" said Jodoin. She realized that two sailors on another boat had fallen in the water.

"[Their] boat was unmanned. It went on to hit the boat in front of us," said Boctor.

But as Jodoin started filming, they both realized the runaway sailboat had turned in their direction.

"The boat did a 360 on the river and picked up speed and came to hit our poor boat directly, hit us directly and did tremendous damage."

WARNING: This video contains offensive language.

Boctor said the crash left the Arjuna with a 10-centimetre hole in the hull. The lifeline and gunwale were also damaged when they smashed against the marina wall.

He estimates there's more than $30,000 in damage, while the other sailboat is likely a writeoff. He said it could have been much worse.

"They managed to lift [the sailors] up by the lines, they managed to lift them up the wall," said Boctor. "It's a miracle that nobody got hurt."

The incident left Jodoin shaking. Days later, she still can't believe how fast it happened.

She said the Arjuna has been their home for months. In December, they spent 22 days at sea as they made their way to Antigua. They posted videos of their adventures on their Facebook page.

A frame from Fannie Jodoin's video shows the chaos after the sailboat smashed into the Arjuna. In the background, people can be seen pulling the sailors out of the water. (Submitted by Fannie Jodoin)

"This boat is very special, it brought us safely. We went through storms, incredible storms and it kept us safe the whole time. It's like the boat have a soul for us," said Jodoin.

"To see the boat come in at great speed coming right to us, it was very traumatizing."

Boctor said the owner of the rogue boat has apologized, and said he will help them cover repairs through his insurance.

But the crash means that Jodoin and Boctor won't be heading to Quebec to visit their families as they initially planned. Instead, they'll be staying in Nova Scotia to make sure their beloved home at sea is repaired.

"We're in a dark spot right now," said Jodoin. "Now we don't know what's next."

MORE TOP STORIES