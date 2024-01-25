There's a new homeless shelter in Halifax. But the province is struggling to fill it

A new homeless shelter that opened this week at the Halifax Forum promises residents a daily meal, access to warm showers and a bed to sleep on, but the province is still struggling to convince some people living on the streets to relocate.

"People are saying they don't want to go and this is frustrating because … we have capacity there right now," said Community Services Minister Trevor Boudreau on Thursday.

"I strongly urge those that are in encampments to really take this opportunity."

The shelter, which will be open 24/7 until August and is being operated by 902 Man Up, can hold up to 70 beds, but only 32 were occupied Tuesday night, said Boudreau.

He believes it's a safer alternative to living in a tent, where occupants are at risk from the elements and potential fires.

But most encampment residents living outside Halifax's city hall in Grand Parade disagree.

Ice fishing shelters are shown at Grand Parade in this file photo from Dec. 2023. They were purchased by volunteer groups to help keep tents dry during periods of heavy precipitation. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

They say the shelter lacks many of the features that would make it feel more like home, including privacy, the ability to come and go as they please, and community.

All of them were invited to relocate to the shelter, but only one took the province up on the offer.

"They've got showers and it's warm, but this is my home," said Neil Pundick, who's been living at Grand Parade since October. "That's my office, that's my church … this is my community"

The Halifax Forum shelter opened on Jan. 22 and will operate around the clock until the end of August. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

He may have to brave the elements each day, but Pundick said he has more freedom than he would if he relocated.

Pundick can zip up his tent, for instance, and be completely alone — whereas inside the Forum, a curtain would be all that separated him from his neighbours.

In an email statement, the Department of Community Services acknowledged that "shelters aren't glamorous" but urged those "sleeping rough" to "come inside."

The department added that it's "working to make adjustments where possible to increase privacy."

Nova Scotia previously announced that it would install an undetermined number of private sleeping cabins built by U.S.-based Pallet Shelter outside the Halifax Forum, but now says the location is too small to house them.

Jeff Karabanow says both shelters and encampments are only short-term solutions. (Robert Short / CBC)

A Pallet village will be opening in Lower Sackville, but the province is still determining where the units originally slated for the Forum will be placed.

Understandable why some hesitant to move, says prof

Jeff Karabanow, a professor at Dalhousie University's school of social work, said there are plenty of reasons why those living on the streets may not jump at the opportunity to relocate to a shelter.

Some may be reluctant to relocate because of negative past experiences with the system, mental health or addiction issues, or because they're afraid to give up a space they've grown comfortable in, he said.

"The shelter can provide at least a roof over one's head, but a sense of security and a sense of home and a sense of belonging and care is not necessarily something they're going to get out of the shelter world," he said.

Shelters, like encampments, are also a short-term solution, and not something sustainable in the long term, said Karabanow.

"The solution shouldn't be shelters versus encampments," he said.

"We should be looking for housing for everybody that is safe, affordable, dignified, and healthy. That's really the bottom line."

