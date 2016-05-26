Theodore Tugboat replica sold to new owner in Ontario

Halifax's iconic Theodore Tugboat is moving to a new home, but this doesn't mean farewell to Nova Scotia forever.

Theodore Too, Nova Scotia's life-sized TV replica tugboat, will soon start a new chapter promoting marine careers while based out of Hamilton, Ont., according to a release from current owner Ambassatours Gray Line.

The tug has been sold to Blair McKeil, founder of McKeil Marine, who has strong ties to Nova Scotia.

In his new role, Theodore will embark on promotional missions throughout the Great Lakes and Atlantic Canada.

"We really need Theodore's help to engage young people across the country, to raise more awareness of the very satisfying and lucrative marine career options available," McKeil said in the release.

Theodore Tugboat was the title character of a children's television show that aired on CBC from 1993 to 2001. The replica boat was built in Dayspring, N.S., in 2000.

On the market since last summer

McKeil is a regular visitor to Nova Scotia with business interests in the province, the release said. His paternal grandfather and his father are from Pugwash, while his maternal grandfather was from Cape Breton.

Theodore, who was named as Halifax's welcoming ambassador by Mayor Mike Savage in 2016, was put on the market for $495,000 last July.

Dennis Campbell, CEO of Ambassatours, said at the time that the company had been subsidizing Theodore's operation for several years. With a severe reduction in waterfront visitors due to COVID-19, it decided to launch the tugboat into new waters.

In the release Friday, Campbell said the company was looking for a buyer that would "harmonize" with Theodore's roots.

"While fielding inquiries from all over the world, it was the offer from Blair McKeil that felt like the best fit for Theodore's personality, experience and potential," Campbell said.

No sendoff date yet

There was a local crowdfunding campaign launched in an attempt to buy Theodore and keep him in the province, but that closed in September 2020. The $2,100 raised was given to United Way Halifax instead, the page states.

Although the smiling vessel will soon be based in Ontario, Campbell said he's confident that Maritimers will see Theodore again during his promotional tours.

Before becoming a Halifax harbour tour vessel operated by Murphy's and Ambassatours, Theodore spent many summers on the Great Lakes, other Canadian ports, and down the U.S. Eastern Seaboard promoting Nova Scotia as a destination.

Theodore's departure date from Halifax has yet to be decided, since it will be influenced by weather and interprovincial COVID-19 regulations.

