Theodore Tugboat replica vessel can be yours for $495K
'We're encouraging Theodore ... to start a new life chapter,' Ambassatours Gray Line CEO says
A replica of Theodore Tugboat is on the market for $495,000.
Theodore Tugboat was the title character of a children's television show that aired on CBC for five seasons from 1993 to 2001.
The vessel, known as Theodore Too, is a life-size replica of the TV character.
"While we are deeply aware of Theodore's significance as a Halifax icon, the reality is that we've been subsidizing Theodore's operation for several years," Dennis Campbell, the CEO of Ambassatours Gray Line, said in a press release.
"With a severe reduction in visitation to the waterfront, due to COVID-19, we're encouraging Theodore, now age 20, to start a new life chapter."
Theodore Too was built in Dayspring, N.S., in 2000.
Early on in its boating career, Theodore Too would spend summers on the Great Lakes and the Eastern Seaboard promoting tourism in Nova Scotia, the press release said. In later years, Theodore Too would give rides around the Halifax harbour.
Decreased demand
Campbell said demand to take Theodore Too out for a spin has "significantly diminished over the past several years."
He suggests new owners could use the vessel for ventures like a waterside café or pub, an event venue, a summer ferry or a unique Airbnb.
Theodore Too has two washrooms, sleeping quarters for eight passengers, an interior dining area and a full kitchen. The vessel is registered to carry 49 passengers.
According to the press release, it has undergone annual full marine maintenance.
While it won't be offering tours of the Halifax harbour this year, Theodore will remain dockside in Bedford, N.S., while it's for sale.
Comments
