Theodore Tugboat leaves Halifax for new Ontario home

Theodore, the beloved TV tugboat, left Halifax Thursday morning, bound for a new home on the Great Lakes of Ontario.

Theodore Too, the 20-metre replica of the children's TV character, was sold earlier this year to a new owner who intends to use the smiling vessel to promote the marine industry and responsible marine stewardship.

Theodore left Halifax Harbour, his home for the past 21 years, at 9 a.m. Thursday. He was surrounded by a flotilla of other boats to see him off.

The tugboat's new home will be the Port of Hamilton. Upon arrival, its engine will be converted to biodiesel — a symbol of Theodore's future as a "sustainability champion," according to his new owner, Blair McKeil.

McKeil said in a news release he's arranged for the advocacy group Swim Drink Fish to use Theodore in educating Canadians about water conservation and restoration of the Great Lakes.

McKeil said he's also planning to use Theodore to advocate for employment in Canada's marine and shipbuilding industries.

On the CBC TV series where he first became famous, Theodore Tugboat used to worry about how his whistle sounded compared to other boats. (YouTube)

