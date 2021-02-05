2 Halifax businesses hit by thieves early Friday

Two Halifax businesses were struck by thieves who stole cash and booze, early Friday, according to the Halifax Regional Police.

The first break-in happened around 1:15 a.m. when officers responded to Song's Korean Restaurant on Quinpool Road.

The thief smashed through the restaurant's glass door to get inside and then stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

The person responsible was not found and there is no description of the suspect, police said in a news release.

The door to Song's Korean Restaurant was smashed so a thief could gain entry. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The second break-in happened a few hours later at 4:44 a.m. when a man smashed the glass door of the NSLC store on Agricola Street.

Once inside, he stole some liquor and ran away.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, police were still on the scene, but they hadn't arrested anyone.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection to either break-in, although they do have the description of a suspect in connection with the NSLC theft. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Officers are looking for a man wearing a black sweatshirt with a white hood with white decals, black pants and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with any information about the man is asked to contact the Halifax police.

