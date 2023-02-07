Police say a man was found dead behind a Nova Scotia Power substation in Stellarton, N.S., on Tuesday morning.

They say they responded to a call from Nova Scotia Power employees shortly before 8 a.m., and found the body after arriving at the substation on North Ford Street.

The man's identity has not been released. Police are still looking in to the cause of death and the circumstances that led to it.

"We're investigating attempted theft of copper wire. We believe some of the live wires were compromised, which led to the power outage," said Stellarton Police Chief Mark Hobeck.

Stellarton police have encountered copper-wire theft before, Hobeck said, but he has never seen a death related to it.

"It's something that's been going on around the province for a little bit of time, theft of copper wire," he said, adding that the metal is easy to resell.

Hobeck said he is hopeful more information will be made available later on Tuesday, but efforts to identify the body are still underway.

"Anytime we investigate an incident like this, it's troubling and it's troubling for the officers involved as well as the Nova Scotia Power employees that were on the scene as well," he said.

CBC News has also contacted Nova Scotia Power for comment.

Over 1,000 Nova Scotia Power customers lost power in Pictou County due to the incident. But it has since been restored, according to the utility's Twitter account and outage map.

