Thieves allegedly steal $500K of goods, including speedboat, vehicle

Three people face a raft of charges after a 10-month theft spree that saw more than $500,000 worth of big-ticket items stolen in Nova Scotia.

All in all, hundreds of items were taken, including a vehicle, a speedboat and a trailer. More than a dozen generators, tires and power tools were also stolen.

The thefts took place in Halifax, Lunenburg and Hants counties from January to October of this year.

RCMP allege a trio of thieves — two men and one woman — broke into numerous homes and businesses throughout the three counties and took what they wanted.

"In a lot of investigations such as this, the people will try to flip it to get a quick buck," said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

8-month investigation

This boat was one of the hundreds of items stolen from people in Halifax, Hants and Lunenburg counties. (RCMP)

Police soon realized the thefts were connected and after an eight-month investigation, they were ready to move in.

A Halifax business and a home in Hubbards were searched as part of the investigation and several stolen items were seized. Hutchinson wouldn't say how the business was connected to the thefts, but said that information would come out in court.

Hutchinson also declined to elaborate on how the trio came to work together.

"Whether they started out on their own and, you know, became acquaintances and started committing crime together, I can't say that," he said. "But all three definitely had an involvement of some sort."

Multiple charges

The three accused are due in court over the next few months on a variety of charges:

A 39-year-old Hubbards man faces charges of break and enter, trespassing at night, possession of break-in instruments, theft and possession of stolen property.



A 42-year-old Hatchett Lake man faces charges of possession of stolen property.



A 46-year-old Tantallon woman faces charges of mischief, theft and possession of stolen property.

Hutchinson said much of the stolen property that police recovered has been returned to the rightful owners. He credited tips from the general public about suspicious activity with helping move the RCMP's investigation along.