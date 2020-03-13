Cancelled shows, smaller audiences, slumping morale with COVID-19 restrictions set to tighten
New public health rules state arts performances can only have 50 per cent of the facility's capacity
Arts groups across Nova Scotia are cutting the number of tickets being sold, or cancelling shows altogether, in light of returning COVID-19 restrictions.
Physical distancing and capacity restrictions are scheduled to come into effect Friday at 9 a.m. AT as the province battles a coronavirus outbreak that began at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish and has been linked to cases in Halifax and other communities.
The omicron variant has also been confirmed in the province.
Among the new restrictions, arts and culture events must be limited to 50 per cent capacity, with a maximum of 150 people indoors with physical distancing.
Cat MacKeigan, executive director of Theatre Nova Scotia, and Jeremy Webb, artistic director of Halifax's Neptune Theatre, spoke Tuesday with CBC Radio's Maritime Noon about the steps they're taking to get ready for the changes and ensure audience members feel safe.
Webb said Neptune's two ongoing holiday shows will continue performances, but there will be fewer seats available. The theatre is creating new seating charts and speaking with ticket holders.
"The good news is the shows are going to continue. The bad news is not as many people as we had hoped will get to see them," Webb said.
MacKeigan said similar things are happening in other theatres across the province, including asking people to attend different dates if need be.
MacKeigan said having fewer seats to fill will have a big impact on revenue for all professional and community theatres during one of their busiest months.
Nova Scotia reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the fourth day in a row the province reported more than 100 daily cases. COVID-19 positive cases haven't been this high since May, during the third wave of the pandemic.
The new restrictions are expected to last at least until January.
"It is a devastating situation not only for numbers, but for the morale of the industry," said Webb. "So while we've been there before, we were hoping not to return, so it is incredibly disappointing."
The new restrictions will also mean youth drama camps might have to cut the number of participants, MacKeigan said, since they'll only be able to have 20 kids at rehearsal as of Friday.
A major Christmas concert at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium at Dalhousie University in Halifax has also been cancelled, Sonic Concerts announced Tuesday.
Refunds are being offered for The Snowman's Ball: Christmas with Matt Andersen and Friends, which was set for Thursday and Friday.
"Well, Halifax. We almost made it. As much as I wish we were going to be seeing you this weekend, we're going to have to hold our breath a little bit longer," Anderson said in a statement.
Eastern Front Theatre has also cancelled its holiday movie night fundraiser at Alderney Landing in Dartmouth, which was scheduled for Friday.
With files from CBC's Maritime Noon
