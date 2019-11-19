The Toronto Star shutting down StarMetro newspapers

The Toronto Star is shutting down its StarMetro newspapers across Canada.

A Torstar spokesperson tells CBC News the final print editions in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto and Halifax will be published Dec. 20, but that digital content will still be available.

"We are going digital-only outside of Ontario as more and more of our commuter readers are using their smartphones, laptops and tablets to access their news on their way to and from work," Bob Hepburn told CBC News in an email.

"This trend, coupled with a corresponding decline in print advertising volumes, has decreased the need for a free daily commuter newspaper in these cities."

An internal email sent to staff by Torstar president and CEO John Boynton stated 73 employees would be affected.

It was only a year ago the company rebranded its free Metro daily newspapers across Canada. The rebrand included an investment that more than doubled the number of Metro journalists, The Star reported at the time.

By Tuesday afternoon, reporters for the paper were tweeting about the shutdown.