The electronic toilet seat that helped end a Tory dynasty in Nova Scotia
This past week, the CBC's Jean Laroche got a message that piqued his interest. A tantalizing trophy for sale; a reminder of the pitfalls of politics. This toilet seat became the bane of John Buchanan's government.
