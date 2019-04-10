The Color Purple resonates with black Nova Scotian cast members

The Color Purple musical is making its Halifax debut at Neptune Theatre on Friday.

The production is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker and has four Nova Scotians in the cast.

"I think it's a huge deal, especially in Canada and especially for it to be programmed here in Halifax where we have such a vibrant and substantial African, black community here," said director Kimberley Rampersad.

Neptune Theatre describes the show as "an inspiring family saga telling the story of a woman who, through love, finds the strength to triumph over adversity and discover her unique voice in the world."

"It's amazingly big to me, my hometown, all-black cast. The Color Purple, a beautiful story of hope. It's one of my favourite movies," said Jeremiah Sparks, who plays Pa.

Jeremiah Sparks is one of four Nova Scotian cast members. (CBC)

Sparks said he didn't grow up doing theatre, but he's hoping to inspire people who come watch the performance to try it.

"There's lots of talent here in Halifax. We have singers, actors — we have actors who don't even realize they're actors. And it's something that when you take it on, it's so good for the head," said Sparks.

Lyris Daye, who plays Olivia, has been juggling her commitment to the production with the final semester of her Grade 12 studies at Prince Andrew High School in Dartmouth.

She said she had to take on more classes last semester so she could be part of the production — but said it's worth it.

"It's beyond anything that I could imagine, that I thought I was going to do, especially at this age," said Daye, 17. "And it's such an honour and it's such a huge opportunity and I'm so thankful to work with every one of these cast members.

"This story is an emotional roller coaster. You'll be laughing, crying, getting mad, everything. And it's so huge for this community, which is so rich in history, especially the black community to be telling this story here in Nova Scotia."

Lyris Daye plays Olivia in The Color Purple. (CBC)

She said even though the story is set in the early 20th century in the American South, there are a lot of themes still relevant today.

"We have sexuality, we have abuse, we have trying to find ourselves in this world," said Daye. "And I feel like everyone in this audience, male or female, can connect to these characters."

Daye said she also took on the role to honour her late grandfather, Nova Scotia's first black sergeant-at-arms, Delmore (Buddy) Daye.

"My uncle said before he passed on his bed, he wants us to continue these types of things for us, so for me to be doing this for him, I feel like I'm really making him proud," she said.

The Color Purple runs at Neptune until June 2.

